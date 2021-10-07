CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special ‘The Closer’ Under Fire For Transphobic Commentary

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing backlash for his latest Netflix comedy special The Closer . In the performance, the 48-year-old makes controversial commentary on the LGBTQ+ community. The stand-up performance debuted on the streaming platform on Tuesday (Oct. 5) and is the last in a series of specials released by the acclaimed comedian for Netflix.

According to Deadline , Chappelle delivered jokes referencing physical anatomy and declared himself a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in support of author J.K. Rowling who has also come under fire multiple times for transphobic comments. The comedian also joked about the rapper DaBaby after his homophobic and false statements regarding people with HIV/AIDS at this year’s Rolling Loud Miami festival and subsequent behavior made headlines .

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a ni**a, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” he said. During a 2018 incident, DaBaby was involved in a shooting at Walmart in North Carolina where another man was shot and later died.

The National Black Justice Coalition ’s executive director David Johns provided a statement to CNN calling for Netflix to remove The Closer . The NBJC was founded in 2003 and is “a civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black LGBTQ and same gender loving (SGL) people.”

“With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States—the majority of whom are Black transgender people—Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence,” said Johns. “Netflix should immediately pull The Closer from its platform and directly apologize to the transgender community.”

Johns also shared his reaction via social media.

LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) also spoke out against The Closer offering support for its critics.

“Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities,” the organization shared on Twitter. “Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”

GLAAD was founded in 1985 by a group of journalists and reporters in response to the New York Post ‘s sensationalized HIV and AIDS coverage. According to its website, GLAAD “rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance,” and “tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change.”

Jaclyn Moore, a writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the Netflix series Dear White People shared she has decided to no longer work with the company. On Twitter, she revealed her disappointment in Netflix’s decision to support Chappelle’s brand of comedy.

“I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art… But I’ve been thrown against walls because, ‘I’m not a ‘real’ woman,'” she tweeted. “ I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me. So, @Netflix , I’m done.”

Neither the comedian nor the streaming platform has made public statements regarding the backlash. A preview of Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix comedy special The Closer is available below:

hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
BGR

Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special is so controversial, a civil rights group wants it pulled

The newly released Dave Chappelle Netflix comedy special, The Closer, is an aptly named piece of work if you ask me. This is the comedian’s sixth and possibly final Netflix stand-up special. So it “closes” out, if you will, a series that also includes the following Chappelle Netflix specials: The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, and Sticks & Stones. The Closer is also a great name for Chappelle’s newest project because — good lord, does this man know how to close a deal, or what? Not one, not two or three, but six comedy specials. And with a streamer that seems to love the comedian as much as the audiences who roar with laughter at his often risque and always politically astute brand of comedy.
Variety

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Defends Dave Chappelle Special in Staff Memo: ‘Artistic Freedom’ Is Different for Stand-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed staff members on the streamer’s controversial new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, “The Closer.” The firebrand comedian has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in recent days over several jokes, specifically around the “thin skin” of trans people and the effects of so-called “cancel culture.” In a Friday memo sent after Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day gathering of the top 500 employees at the company, Sarandos offered guidance on how managers should handle upset employees and angry talent speaking out against Chappelle. It was the same meeting crashed by three junior staffers, one of whom was...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Dave Chappelle addresses DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments, shooting at Huntersville Walmart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Comedian Dave Chappelle has received recent backlash after jokes he made in a Netflix special about Charlotte-rapper DaBaby’s controversial homophobic comments and the 2018 shooting death of a 19-year-old at a Huntersville Walmart. “I’d like to start by addressing the LGBTQ community directly,” Chappelle said in his standup special […]
Vibe

Issa Rae Was Told To Include A White Character In ‘Insecure’ So Audiences Would Care

“You can’t please everybody, and I don’t want to please everybody,” Issa Rae revealed in the October 2021 cover story for Mic. This sentiment may have been in response to her personal life, but can easily correlate to her professional life as well. Just weeks before the fifth and final season of her hit show Insecure airs, the multi-hyphenate mogul revealed that she refused to center the series around white people despite the idea of “needing” a white character being placed in her head. “From the jump in creating the show, it was put in my mind that you had to have...
Indy100

Netflix showrunner says she’ll never work with company again after Dave Chappelle’s ‘transphobic’ stand-up

The top showrunner for the popular Netflix series Dear White People said that she will no longer work with the streaming platform, after describing the “blatantly and dangerously transphobic content” that was portrayed in Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, The Closer. Speaking with Variety, Jaclyn Moore, who transitioned amid the...
