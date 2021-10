The War For Wano Arc is easily one of the biggest in One Piece's history, with not only Luffy getting the opportunity to shine as he stands toe-to-toe with the leader of the Beast Pirates, Kaido, but each of the Straw Hat Pirates having their own unique moments to shine. With the Shonen franchise revealing a number of titles for its future episodes, it seems that Nami will be dealing with her own troubles as she joins her fellow Straw Hats in attempting to open up the borders of this isolated nation as per the dream of the Shogun Kozuki Oden.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO