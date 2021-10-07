CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns QB dealing with injury

By By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Afno_0cK7kRoo00

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will not require surgery at this time, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Mayfield will continue to play as long as the injury to his non-throwing shoulder doesn’t worsen, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Browns’ veteran linebacker set to return from injury

Mayfield hurt his shoulder while making a tackle after throwing an interception against Houston on Sept. 21. He led the NFL in completion percentage after two games (81.6%) but has dropped to 65.5%.

Last week, Mayfield completed just 15 of 33 passes in a win over Minnesota. On Wednesday, he disclosed he has been wearing a harness on the shoulder and added “it shouldn’t” be bothering his passing ability.

NFL Network was first to report the severity of Mayfield’s injury.

The Browns have not listed Mayfield on their recent injury reports as he has not been limited in practice.

Cleveland visits the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Chubb gets brutally frank after Browns’ heartbreaking loss vs. Chargers

Sunday is usually a day for reflection and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did exactly that after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a high-octane affair between the two squads, with the result not being decided until the last two minutes. The Chargers escaped with a 47-42 win, sealed by Austin Ekeler’s three-yard score with only 1:31 left in the clock. The Browns had several chances to take the victory, but their late-game efforts proved to be futile.
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield: Browns announce tough news on injury

The Cleveland Browns announced today that quarterback, Baker Mayfield, has a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Should there be a concern?. The questions have been mounting for the Cleveland Browns the last two weeks, was Baker Mayfield’s shoulder healthy? He suffered a big hit vs. the Houston Texans and hasn’t really looked right since.
NFL
Field Level Media

Report: Browns QB Baker Mayfield has partially torn labrum

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield has been ailing, but multiple outlets reported the severity of the injury on Thursday. Mayfield hurt the shoulder (non-throwing) while attempting a tackle after an interception in a 31-21 win over the Houston...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Harsh Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will always have his critics. But one ESPN analyst had an especially harsh message for the former No. 1 overall pick. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott didn’t hold back in criticizing the Browns quarterback. Scott called Mayfield “the most replaceable QB” in the NFL and believes that nobody does less with more than him.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Study: Browns QB Baker Mayfield Most Hated Player in Pennsylvania

Likely fueled by the animus of Steelers fans, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is the most disliked player in the states of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to a study by BetOnline.com. The study tracked twitter hashtags, keywords and location data for over 130,000 tweet over the course of a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Browns Qb#Ap#The Associated Press#The Los Angeles Chargers
cleveland19.com

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: “It would mean a lot” for Stefanski to win in Minnesota

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski is downplaying his return to Minnesota but Browns QB Baker Mayfield isn’t buying it. “Fourteen years is a long time,” Mayfield said Wednesday. Stefanski spent his entire NFL career with Minnesota, starting in 2006, before coming to Cleveland. He rose to offensive coordinator in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Browns at Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

The final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns for their Week 4 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium have officially been released. Not a lot of players ruled out for Sunday’s contest, but there could be some interesting decisions on both sides leading up to kickoff. Let’s take a look at both reports, starting with the visiting team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clesportstalk.com

Victory Monday! Browns Defense Is The Real Deal

Let’s hear it for Browns placekicker Chase Mclaughlin who nailed two very long field goals. The second kick of 53 yards was very important at the time to give the Browns defense a bit of cushion. It’s so nice to have a kicker now that the Browns can count on. The Browns haven’t had a kicker like Mclaughlin since the great Phil Dawson played with the team from 1999-2013. I’m already looking forward to the next 50 plus field goal!
NFL
chargers

Week 5 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Browns

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns as we head into Week 5 of the 2021 season. Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status. Keenan Allen WR Ankle FP. Austin Ekeler RB Ankle FP. Chris Harris Jr. CB Shoulder LP. Justin Jackson RB...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield suffers shoulder injury

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield suppfered a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Sept. 19 during a game against the Houston Texans. Rapoport adds that Mayfield does not need surgery at this time and theat he is wearing a shoulder harness so that he is able to play.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Browns Takk McKinley plow over a blocker, hit QB

While the Cleveland Browns lost in Week 5, and the defense struggled mightily during the game, there were some positive plays to look at. Earlier today, we showed you the speed and closing ability of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The rookie’s elevation into the starting lineup and, this week, a full workload of snaps has been exciting to watch.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

1K+
Followers
816
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy