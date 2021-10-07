CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Univision Inks First-Look Deal With Actor-Director Eugenio Derbez Ahead of Streaming Push

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
Univision is already looking to beef up its forthcoming global streaming service, well ahead of its 2022 launch.

On Thursday the Spanish-language media giant announced a first-look deal with actor-director Eugenio Derbez and his 3Pas Studios, with streaming being a key component of the deal.

The deal covers scripted and unscripted Spanish-language content for both TV and theatrical projects, which will be featured on its platforms, including its upcoming subscription streaming service, and its ad-supported tier. Derbez will produce and in some cases may star in the projects. He will also acquire family-friendly content for what the company is calling the “Derbez Channel,” which will be a part of its AVOD service and will launch initially in Latin America.

Univision says it will outline its global streaming strategy after its merger with the Mexican TV giant Televisa closes. Wade Davis, the CEO of Univision, will lead the combined company .

“This partnership is a testament to how we are doubling down on our commitment to building the best and largest Spanish-language streaming service in the world, one that will be the home to top-level creative Spanish-Language talent,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer at Univision, in a statement.

Derbez, who is one of Mexico’s most well-known comedians and filmmakers — his 2013 film Instructions Not Included became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film in the U.S. — has also appeared in films like How To Be a Latin Lover and Dora and the Lost City of Gold . His most recent projects have been CODA , which debuted at Sundance and was released in August, and the Apple series Acapulco .

Univision already has the rights to Instructions Not Included , as well as two of Derbez’s sitcoms, Al Derecho y al Derbez and La Familia P. Luche .

