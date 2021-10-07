CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

These Nasdaq Stocks Are Leading the Charge Thursday

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Dan Caplinger has been a contract writer for the Motley Fool since 2006. As the Fool's Director of Investment Planning, Dan oversees much of the personal-finance and investment-planning content published daily on Fool.com. With a background as an estate-planning attorney and independent financial consultant, Dan's articles are based on more than 20 years of experience from all angles of the financial world. Follow @DanCaplinger

  • The Nasdaq climbed on Thursday morning.
  • Chinese stocks did especially well.
  • However, there's still debate about whether these stocks are good value stocks or value traps.

Investors were upbeat about the prospects for stocks on Thursday, and the market roared higher to open the session. As of 10 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was up more than 1%, continuing its upward momentum from a nice bounce the previous day.

It's natural for U.S. investors to think of the Nasdaq Composite and its more selective peer, the Nasdaq-100 Index, as being composed of American companies. Yet unlike some other indexes, the methodology for the Nasdaq-100 doesn't discriminate against overseas companies, merely looking at market capitalization. As a result, you'll find several Chinese stocks inside the Nasdaq-100, and it was those stocks that helped lead the way for the overall market on Thursday morning.

Big gains from China

Chinese stocks have seen their share of turbulence lately, but the sentiment among investors this morning was unquestionably positive. Shares of Chinese companies saw some of the biggest gains among Nasdaq-listed stocks. E-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was up more than 5% just after the open. Internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) posted a gain of almost 4%, while Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) followed suit with a nearly 5% rise. Video game leader Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) was also sharply higher, gaining 4.5%, and the online travel website provider Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) was up more than 2%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=336uic_0cK7kCp900
Image source: Getty Images.

Probably the biggest news out of China on Thursday, however, came from New York Stock Exchange-listed Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA). Alibaba's stock gained almost 7% on word that Berkshire Hathaway vice-chair Charlie Munger had boosted the investment that his own company, Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO), had made in the Chinese company by more than 80%. At this point, Alibaba now makes up roughly a fifth of Daily Journal's entire investment portfolio, marking a vote of confidence from Munger.

Is China a good value -- or a value trap?

Investing in China has always been somewhat challenging, but recently, the obstacles have grown even tougher. After decades of fostering growth in China's high-tech arena, government officials have recently done an about-face and have looked to impose new regulatory requirements and restrictions on successful businesses. Alibaba in particular has faced the brunt of animosity, with founder Jack Ma having made comments that didn't make the Chinese government particularly happy about his stance.

Trade tensions have hurt U.S.-China relations, and legislators in Washington have looked at measures that could have removed Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges like the Nasdaq. Concerns about potential delisting legislation led to dramatic declines in Chinese stock prices, arguably creating a value investing opportunity given the fact that legislation wouldn't have had any impact on the fundamentals of their underlying businesses.

However, Chinese government actions can and do have a fundamental impact on businesses within the nation, and that's why shares that look like a good value right now could prove to be a value trap if China continues along the course it has followed lately. It might not make much sense from an economic standpoint to hurt high-growth companies, but ideological factors could have greater weight among Chinese officials than financial ones.

For now, it's important for investors to understand that the Nasdaq includes a small but notable holding of Chinese stocks. That could be a positive if their growth continues, or a negative if something happens to hurt their prospects going forward.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

Unilever is a top global consumer goods company that generates huge amounts of cash. Altria is in a good position to maintain its sizable dividend, and shares look cheap at current prices. Leggett & Platt has a long and lucrative track record of paying and raising its dividend. Building a...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. The rarest of these game-changers is the 10-bagger, an investment that increases to 10 times its original value. Finding stocks that can grow many times over...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Stock Prices#Chinese Stocks#Nasdaqindex#Ixic#American#Jd#Baidu#Pdd#Ntes
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock increased by 7.14% to $3.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares rose 4.99% to $169.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.7 billion. Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock moved upwards by 4.17% to $27.45....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Even with a little bit of money, investments in these two companies could pay off extremely well. The launch of fuboTV’s sportsbook could result in strong growth. Riskified is trading at a bargain, yet the business is executing at all-time highs. Even a small amount of money allows you to...
STOCKS
Reuters

Rising yields lift dollar as oil surges

LONDON/SYDNEY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - World shares edged higher on Monday courtesy of gains in China, while rising Treasury yields lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
128K+
Followers
61K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy