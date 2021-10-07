CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs: Pittsylvania County Government Hiring With $1k Bonuses – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning the Pittsylvania County government announced, with a Facebook post, that it was hiring for various jobs, and even paying $1,000 bonuses. “Are you looking to make a big career change? Looking for a new opportunities where you have room to grow and where every day has a new challenge? Interested in earning a $1,000 SIGN ON BONUS? If any of that sounds like you then we have positions for you! We are always looking for talented, dedicated team-players to improve our organization,” reads the post.

