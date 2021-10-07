CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clara McLaughlin, 1939-2021: Owner of Florida Star spent a lifetime in journalism as trailblazer for Black community

FLORIDA, USA — Clara Jackson McLaughlin, owner and publisher of the Florida Star newspaper, died Sunday in hospice care at her daughter's house in Houston. She was 81. Mrs. McLaughlin bought the paper, which is aimed at Jacksonville's Black community, in 2002. A native of Brunswick, Ga., and a veteran of TV and radio, she also published the Georgia Star.

