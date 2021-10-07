Say Their Names

On the day of the Women’s March for abortion, it threatened to rain down on everyone. Luckily, the storm clouds dissipated, and the remaining humidity didn’t slow down the thousands of Texans flocking to the Tarrant County Courthouse. So many people of different ages, races, and backgrounds really came together for one mission: to spread the message that abortion is basic health care and women should be in control of their own bodies. It was shown through the way people dressed, made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice!” together. The rally had a diverse group of speakers that represented the political and personal sides of abortion. Many protesters met their speeches with understanding, enthusiasm, and cheers. Even the small group of naysayers couldn’t stop the real power and community which were present at the Women’s March for abortion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO