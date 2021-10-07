CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say Their Names

By E.R. Bills
Fort Worth Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI watched Jordan Peele’s Candyman the other night, and it freaked me out. Can acts of injustice curse a place? Can acts of monstrosity — as Peele et al. suggest — stain a community?. A quasi-sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman explores the affirmative answer to...

Fort Worth Weekly

Texans’ Boots Are Made for Marching

On the day of the Women’s March for abortion, it threatened to rain down on everyone. Luckily, the storm clouds dissipated, and the remaining humidity didn’t slow down the thousands of Texans flocking to the Tarrant County Courthouse. So many people of different ages, races, and backgrounds really came together for one mission: to spread the message that abortion is basic health care and women should be in control of their own bodies. It was shown through the way people dressed, made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice!” together. The rally had a diverse group of speakers that represented the political and personal sides of abortion. Many protesters met their speeches with understanding, enthusiasm, and cheers. Even the small group of naysayers couldn’t stop the real power and community which were present at the Women’s March for abortion.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Weekly

Fort Worth’s Royal Painters

When you’re not a North Texas native, you hear the name “Gentling” with a hard initial “g” bandied around the art scene without it meaning very much. Most of the major exhibitions of Scott Gentling (1942-2011) and Stuart Gentling (1942-2006) took place decades ago. I knew the fraternal twin brothers as the artists behind their mammoth Of Birds and Texas series, stemming from a self-published book in 1986. Now, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art offers the retrospective Imagined Realism that shows the brothers to be far more than that. Where other artists pick a specialty and stick to it, I’m fascinated by artists like these who advance in all directions at once.
FORT WORTH, TX
Jordan's

5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Chicago.

Chicago is one of the largest and most vibrant cities in the United States. Unfortunately, Chicago has a very high violent crime rate; violent crimes include murders, abductions, assaults, and more. On the other hand, property crimes include burglary, theft, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Jordan Peele
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Who is Wyoming coroner Brent Blue?

When Brent “Doc” Blue was running for the office of Teton County Coroner in 2014, he had a simple message for voters: “I think that the person who is coroner should have a medical background”.His opponent in the Democratic primary was sheriff’s deputy Dave Hodges, while in the general election he came up against a Republican named Russell Nelson, a forensic anthropologist, wildlife guide and ski instructor.In a campaign ad, Dr Blue explained in his best bedside manner the role of a coroner.“Coroners don’t investigate crimes. That’s a police function,” he said.Nor do coroner’s use anthropological techniques, he explained.“That’s...
POLITICS
Fort Worth Weekly

Tay Day Parade Draws Hundreds

Friends and family of Atatiana Jefferson put out a call for support from the community, and the community answered. Around 500 people joined the inaugural Tay Day Parade downtown yesterday. The parade was held in honor of Jefferson, the 28-year-old Fort Worth woman shot and killed in her mother’s home in 2019 by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

The Southlake Playbook

“I’ve been caught up in other people’s agendas,” reads a pinned message on James Whitfield’s Twitter page. “My only agenda is serving kids and making sure that every student walking those halls has access to a great education.”. Grapevine-Colleyville’s school board recently voted to not renew Whitfield’s contract, a decision...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

The Growth of Hannah Owens

Personal growth seems to be a theme lately for Hannah Owens. The last few years have brought about a lot of change, to say the least. The stresses we’ve collectively shared over the last 18 months alone are enough to put anyone into a fugue state. Add in the complications of relationships and changing homes, the challenges can seem to pile on pretty thickly, and all the emotions that accompany such difficulties can weigh heavily.
FORT WORTH, TX

