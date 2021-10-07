CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Texas Rangers Postmortem

By BO JACKSBORO
Fort Worth Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say the Rangers’ season ended with a whimper might be overstating the team’s emotional investment in their 6-0 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Indians/Guardians. That finale felt more like a bored preteen scrolling to the next TikTok video than a group of allegedly elite athletes fighting ’til the bitter end.

