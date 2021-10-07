CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Protests break out in Germany over singer reportedly turned away from hotel for Star of David necklace

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qo6eJ_0cK7j0Lt00

A hotel in Germany allegedly turned away a Jewish singer for wearing a Star of David necklace, sparking huge protests outside its premises.

Gil Ofarim, the 39-year-old Israeli -German singer, posted a video of himself on social media late Monday night, narrating the alleged act of antisemitism in German.

In the video, the visibly emotional singer claimed employees at the Westin Leipzig hotel allegedly told him to remove his Star of David necklace to gain entry.

Soon after, the video went viral, sparking large protests outside the hotel by Tuesday evening. At least 600 people turned up to protest, according to German newspaper Leipziger Zeitung.

“I am speechless. I don’t know how to say this. In the past, I’ve often been asked about anti-semitism in Germany,” said Mr Ofarim, adding that he was standing in a long queue at the hotel’s check-in counter with other guests, but was overlooked by a manager, who continued serving others.

“I am not going to mention the name of the manager at the check-in counter. It was Mr W. There was a long line because their computers crashed. These things happen, no problem,” he said in the video.

Mr Ofarim then said he was made to wait in line for 15 minutes, when guests after him were being serviced first.

“But I’m standing here with my chain. That’s my right. I’ve been doing it my whole life. And one person after another is taken ahead of me in line. And I don’t understand why,” he said.

When the singer enquired about the delay, he heard someone asking him to remove the necklace he had been wearing his “whole life”.

“And then someone shouts from the corner, ‘Put away your Star [of David]!’,” Mr Ofarim said.

“And then the manager says that if I put it away, then I can check in,” Mr Ofarim, now seen to be tearing up, can be heard saying in the video.

“Really? Germany 2021,” he added.

Several social media users expressed their anger at the incident.

Julie Lenarz, the director of social media at American Jewish Committee, shared the video of the incident, calling it a “shocking display of antisemitism in Germany in living memory of the Holocaust.”

Others expressed their solidarity with the singer by showing their Star of David, asking for an end to hatred towards Jews.

“I’m wearing my #StarofDavid with pride and in solidarity with @GilOfarim who was not allowed to check-in to the Westin Hotel in Leipzig for wearing this Jewish symbol,” said author Brooke Goldstein.

The Westin Leipzig told The Associated Press in an email that it was “concerned and alarmed by the intolerable accusations by Mr. Ofarim.”

General manager Andreas Hachmeister said in a statement two employees have been suspended while the hotel tries to shed light on the entire incident. A police spokesperson said one of the hotel employees had filed a defamation complaint as his account differed from that of the musician, according to Reuters.

The German Foreign minister also added his voice in condemnation of the incident in a speech on Wednesday evening: “I am stunned by the anti-Semitic insult that the artist Gil Ofarim received,” he said.

“Many Jews in our country are exposed to this anti-Semitism every day. Leipzig is not a case on its own,” he said, adding Germans had to counter any and every form of anti-Semitism. “Anti-Semitism has no place in our country,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, the Central Council of Jews in Germany, a federation of German Jews, said the alleged anti-semitic behaviour by the hotel authorities shocked them.

German state-owned broadcaster DW reached out for comment to the hotel, which falls under the Marriott multinational company. Its spokesperson told the broadcaster that officials were “deeply concerned” and have regarded the case as “extremely serious”.

Comments / 3

Related
Telegraph

How Nazi war criminals lived 'mundane and untroubled lives' here in the UK

At a courtroom near Hamburg on Thursday, a 96-year-old woman fails to appear at her trial after going on the run. As she is declared a fugitive and an arrest warrant issued, it is almost the stuff of comedy, especially as all she seems to have done was get on a metro train from her retirement home and travel a couple of stops. She is quickly apprehended.
U.K.
stljewishlight.org

Hundreds protest antisemitism after German hotel staff accused of refusing to serve man wearing Star of David pendant

(JTA) — Several hundred people protested in front of a hotel in Germany after a Jewish musician said he had been refused service for wearing a Star of David pendant. Gil Ofarim, a 39-year-old singer and dual citizen of Israel and Germany, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night in which he accused the Westin Leipzig hotel of denying him service because he was wearing a Star of David necklace, DW reported.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Ofarim
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Singer claims Leipzig inn turned him away for wearing Star of David

The German-Israeli singer Gil Ofarim is upset at being turned away from a Westin hotel in Leipzig for wearing a Star of David pendant. ‘I am speechless,’ he says, ‘this is Germany 2021.’ Ofarim, 39, is the son of Abi Ofarim, member of a famed Israeli duo. Josef Schuster, head...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Westin Hotel#Hotel Chain#Protest Riot#Star Of David#Jewish#Israeli#Westin Leipzig#Leipziger Zeitung
The Guardian

German singer says hotel staff asked him to hide his Star of David

German prosecutors have opened an investigation into employees at a hotel after a musician made accusations of antisemitism against them in a video posted on social media. The singer Gil Ofarim said in an emotional video published on Tuesday that two employees at the Westin hotel in Leipzig, in eastern Germany, had asked him to “put away” a Star of David pendant before he would be allowed to check in.
WORLD
kion546.com

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer’s treatment at hotel

BERLIN (AP) — A leading Jewish group in Germany says it’s shocked by a German-Israeli singer’s report of being turned away from a hotel because he was wearing a Star of David pendant. Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check in. The Westin Leipzig told The Associated Press in an email that it was “concerned and alarmed by the intolerable accusations by Mr. Ofarim.” The general manager wrote that the hotel employee in question was put on leave while the hotel tries to reach Ofarim.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Protests
Cleveland Jewish News

Hotel in in Leipzig, Germany, rebuffs Jewish singer for wearing Star of David

Hundreds of people, some draped in Israeli flags, stood outside the Westin in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday night to protest an alleged incident of antisemitism at the hotel. Now, at least one major Jewish organization has launched a petition calling for the hotel, part of the Marriott chain, to apologize.
WORLD
WFMZ-TV Online

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activist Nakate visits huge German coal mine. Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate has visited a vast open-pit coal mine in Germany and a village that is to be bulldozed to make way for its expansion. She described the destruction as “really disturbing.” Saturday's visit by Nakate and other young activists comes a few weeks before U.N. climate talks open in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31. The Garzweiler lignite mine has become a focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop extracting and burning coal as soon as possible. Activists and local residents say expanding the mine runs counter to Germany’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris climate accord’s target of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hubert Germain, French Resistance fighter, dies at 101

Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died. He was 101.The French president’s office announced the death in a statement Tuesday, saying Germain “embodied a century of freedom.” It didn't divulge details of his death.Born Aug. 6, 1920, Germain fled to London in 1940 to join the Resistance. Wounded in Italy during the war, Germain also fought in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria and took part in the “southern D-Day” Allied landings on the shores of Provence in...
EUROPE
AFP

Hubert Germain: France's last Hero of the Resistance

Hubert Germain, the last of France's officially designated Heroes of the Resistance, has died aged 101. He was the only surviving member of the 1,038-strong Order of the Liberation -- France's highest bravery order -- handpicked by the country's wartime hero, General Charles De Gaulle. Germain made his last public appearance in June in a wheelchair alongside President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony to mark the moment many consider the resistance to the Nazi occupation began -- with de Gaulle's radio broadcast from London on June 18, 1940. The son of a general in France's colonial army, he walked out of an entrance exam at France's Naval College shortly after France fell to the Germans in the summer of 1940.
EUROPE
Washington Post

Nine barracks at Auschwitz death camp were vandalized with antisemitic, Holocaust-denying phrases

Nine windowless wooden barracks that each housed hundreds of prisoners at a time at an Auschwitz death camp were marked with antisemitic phrases and Holocaust-denying slogans on Tuesday, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said. The spray-painted vandalism was on buildings at Auschwitz II-Birkenau, the Nazi-run extermination site in occupied Poland....
VANDALISM
The Independent

4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

283K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy