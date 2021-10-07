Beautiful Indiana Shelter Dog Is Looking For A Hand To Pet Her [VIDEO]

The St. Louis Zoo is gearing up for one of their most popular events (that I am planning on attending), Boo at the Zoo. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets are on sale now for Boo at the Zoo, the event will kick off October 15 and run through the 31st. You can purchase your tickets at stlzoo.org/boo. Tickets are fairly priced so that everyone can attend. Zoo members are $9.95 (ages 2 - and up); non-members: $10.95 (ages 2 - and up), and children under 2 are free. You must buy your tickets online, and schedule a time to head to the zoo, as there will be no tickets sold at the gate entrance.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO