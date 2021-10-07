CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Beautiful Indiana Shelter Dog Is Looking For A Hand To Pet Her [VIDEO]

By Leslie Morgan, Q Crew Morning Show, Ryan O'Bryan
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Zoey! I'm 5 years old, heartworm positive, and I was transferred in from Hopkins County Humane with 7 puppies. Just so you know, I'm a total lap dog. I don't need a lot of exercise but love toys. I'm very sweet and will paws at you when you stop petting me. COme give me some love at the VHS! $150 is my adoption fee.

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Vanderburgh County, IN
Lifestyle
Vanderburgh County, IN
Pets & Animals
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Get Ready for Boo at the St. Louis Zoo

The St. Louis Zoo is gearing up for one of their most popular events (that I am planning on attending), Boo at the Zoo. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets are on sale now for Boo at the Zoo, the event will kick off October 15 and run through the 31st. You can purchase your tickets at stlzoo.org/boo. Tickets are fairly priced so that everyone can attend. Zoo members are $9.95 (ages 2 - and up); non-members: $10.95 (ages 2 - and up), and children under 2 are free. You must buy your tickets online, and schedule a time to head to the zoo, as there will be no tickets sold at the gate entrance.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How to Keep Your Pumpkins From Rotting & Keep Wildlife Safe (VIDEO)

Pumpkin season is upon us and with pumpkins come cute little porch decorations. My husband, Joe, is a neighborhood favorite among our local squirrels and raccoons because he always leaves a bag of corn in the driveway after he hunts and boy to they come from miles around to enjoy the buffet. He gets frustrated because they open the bag but I mean really all they are doing is surviving.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Your Dog#Pet Of#Hopkins County Humane#Vhslifesaver Org#Vhs#Tiktok Vhslifesaver#The River Kitty Cat Cafe
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Vanderburgh Prosecutor’s Office Hosting ‘Say Boo to Drugs’ Trick-or-Treating Event at Bosse Field

It's trick-or-treating season, and the kids know that means candy, tons and tons of candy. As a parent, you're likely looking for places or events you can take them where they not only get their weight in candy but where they can be safe doing so as well. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office in partnership with South Bend, Indiana-based non-profit, 525 Foundation and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), is giving you and the kids both during their upcoming "Say Boo to Drugs" trick-or-treating event at Bosse Field on Evansville's north side.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Your Little Ghosts and Goblins Will Love These Easy Halloween Cookies [RECIPE]

Halloween was always a big deal at my house. I mean, what did you expect? A drama teacher, with access to costumes, stage make-up, and props, wouldn't like Halloween? Never. I would throw the best parties. Family-friendly parties that were epic. Many of my theatre friends would contribute to the happenings at the party. From sound effects to lighting to Halloween-inspired food, we had all other spooky bases covered.
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy