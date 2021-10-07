Beautiful Indiana Shelter Dog Is Looking For A Hand To Pet Her [VIDEO]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Zoey! I'm 5 years old, heartworm positive, and I was transferred in from Hopkins County Humane with 7 puppies. Just so you know, I'm a total lap dog. I don't need a lot of exercise but love toys. I'm very sweet and will paws at you when you stop petting me. COme give me some love at the VHS! $150 is my adoption fee.newstalk1280.com
