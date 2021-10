LAKELAND, Fla — It's that time of the year again when the swans in Lake Morton are captured for an annual veterinary check-up. The 41st annual Swan Roundup is set for 7 a.m. on Oct. 19. The Lakeland Parks Division will be on the lake gathering the swans to head to My Pet's Animal Hospital the following day.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO