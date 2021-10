Hours following the implementation of New York’s vaccine directive for healthcare workers, Deborah Conrad expected she would lose her employment. The physician’s assistant, 46, works at Batavia’s United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Conrad has refused to be administered the dose and was among the tens of thousands of uninoculated New Yorkers whose employment was at stake following the implementation at midnight. Her co-worker remarked to her that she was no longer on the schedule for the succeeding week and her email appeared to have been inactive.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO