COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the first time in over a decade, the Ohio State basketball team has named team captains for the 2021-22 season. The last players to have that honor were Jamar Butler, Othello Hunter, David Lighty and Matt Terwilliger during the 2007-08 season leading the Buckeyes to a 24-13 record — 10-8 Big Ten — but did not make the NCAA Tournament. Since then, such recognition has not been made public.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO