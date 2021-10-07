Most of the Southern California coast is engulf with oil after 3,000 barrels worth of gas gushed into the Pacific Ocean.
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Most of the Southern California coast is engulf with oil after 3,000 barrels worth of gas gushed into the Pacific Ocean. This incident has caused devastation to some local wildlife. A rupture in a pipeline occurred five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. Orange County Supervisor, Katrina Foley stated, “We’ve started to find dead birds and fish washing up on the shore.” Additionally, a total of 1,218 gallons of the oil and water mixture has been recovered from the spill. Currently, they are not asking for volunteers; however, Foley urges people to stay safe and away from the oily area.thewestsidegazette.com
Comments / 0