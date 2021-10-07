American Legion Robert Bethel Post 220 Honors Local Veterans

On Saturday, October 2, 2021, The American Legion, Robert Bethel Post #220, honored the deceased veterans at Fort Lauderdale’s North Woodlawn Cemetery. North Woodlawn Cemetery, founded in 1920, was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in November 2017. The American Legion Post #220 and the Women Auxiliary Post #220 gave a Military Gun Salute to the veterans, which included Army Private Robert Bethel. Robert Bethel died in 1918 Of gas poisoning on the Western Front in Europe. Robert Bethel’s death was reported in the Crisis Magazine by reporter Thurgood Marshal. Robert Bethel would have been close to 103 years old. Post #220, Fort Lauderdale’s Local Legion Post, is a community minded organization that conducts a variety of Community activities, such as weekly bible study while providing Scholarship assistance to local high schools. American Legion.