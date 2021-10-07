Authorities identify 16-year-old killed during shootout between two cars in Lake View
Authorities have identified a 16-year-old boy who was killed when shots were exchanged between two cars in Lake View on the North Side Monday night. Joseph Christopher Sunpongo was riding in a car going east on West Irving Park Road around 10:50 p.m. when shots were fired from a Dodge sedan and someone in the car returned fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.chicago.suntimes.com
