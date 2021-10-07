Monica Lewinsky: 'The idea that I bore more responsibility' than Clinton is 'insane'

Monica Lewinsky is calling it "insane" that she might have shouldered more of the blame for then-President Clinton's affair with her when she was a White House intern.

"It was the younger generations who insisted that the older generations who had really been around at the time said, 'Whoa, let's stop and have a rethink about this situation," Lewinsky told Trevor Noah during a Wednesday appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

"Not to say I shouldn't have had some blame," Lewinsky, 48, continued.

"I certainly tried to take responsibility for those things," she said of her part in the 1990s scandal.

"But the idea that I bore more responsibility, and more [of] the consequences were way worse for me than they were for the most powerful man in the world and some of the other people in the scandal — all 20 years older than me — is insane," she said.

Lewinsky, promoting her HBO Max documentary "15 Minutes of Shame," said the aim of the project, along with her producing role in FX's "American Crime Story: Impeachment," is to "chip away at what it is that happened to me, so that can't happen to someone else."