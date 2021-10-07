CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Monica Lewinsky: 'The idea that I bore more responsibility' than Clinton is 'insane'

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wyTb2_0cK7h4xD00

Monica Lewinsky is calling it "insane" that she might have shouldered more of the blame for then-President Clinton's affair with her when she was a White House intern.

"It was the younger generations who insisted that the older generations who had really been around at the time said, 'Whoa, let's stop and have a rethink about this situation," Lewinsky told Trevor Noah during a Wednesday appearance on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

"Not to say I shouldn't have had some blame," Lewinsky, 48, continued.

"I certainly tried to take responsibility for those things," she said of her part in the 1990s scandal.

"But the idea that I bore more responsibility, and more [of] the consequences were way worse for me than they were for the most powerful man in the world and some of the other people in the scandal — all 20 years older than me — is insane," she said.

Lewinsky, promoting her HBO Max documentary "15 Minutes of Shame," said the aim of the project, along with her producing role in FX's "American Crime Story: Impeachment," is to "chip away at what it is that happened to me, so that can't happen to someone else."

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Monica Lewinsky says cancel culture has 'become a little too broad'

Monica Lewinsky has joined the chorus of public figures to criticize cancel culture. In the documentary "15 Minutes of Shame," which she executive produced, Lewinsky refers to herself as "patient zero" for public shaming. In recent years, she's been very open about struggling to move past her scandal, having suffered from an early version of being canceled.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Bill Clinton's Ex-Fling Monica Shares Biggest Thing She Learned From Love Affair Scandal: 'Nothing Was Easy'

Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton's infamous fling, described how her life would have been easy if the scandal never happened. Decades ago, Lewinsky became the subject of discussions and ill comments after she infamously had an affair with Clinton while still serving the office. The damaging affair scandal later led to the ex-POTUS' impeachment proceedings.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Trevor Noah
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘15 Minutes of Shame’ on HBO Max, Monica Lewinsky’s Thoughtful Documentary Tackling ‘Cancel Culture’ and the Dark Side of Social Media

'The View' Co-hosts Quarrel Over Monica Lewinsky: Victim of Cancel Culture, or "Empowered"?. 15 Minutes of Shame is another HBO Max documentary addressing pervasive social, cultural and/or political issues — in this case, public shaming and “cancel culture.” The film is produced by Monica Lewinsky, who in the opening moments declares herself “patient zero” for someone whose life was ruined by the internet; she’s joined by another expert on the subject, Max Joseph, co-creator of MTV’s Catfish. They both narrate this exploration of one of the 21st century’s most pervasive problems, falling in line with Lewinsky’s current status as an activist against cyberbullying.
MOVIES
FanSided

American Crime Story Season 3: Did Linda Tripp really wear a wire to catch Monica Lewinsky?

A big plotline in American Crime Story Season 3 revolves around Linda Tripp committing her final acts of betrayal against Monica Lewinsky and their friendship. In the newest episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story, we’re told that Linda actually went so far as to wear a wire to help the FBI get President Bill Clinton to commit perjury on the stand (and thus get impeached).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Comedy Central#Hbo Max#Fx
Variety

Monica Lewinsky on Exploring Public Shaming in Her New Doc and How Things Might Have Been Different Today

“Ummm.” Monica Lewinsky takes a long pause. “I know this is going to sound weird. It’s a totally legitimate question. I don’t know how to answer that.” She thinks about it before finally saying: “In some ways, I just feel too close to it.” Lewinsky is speaking about her experience with Bill Clinton, and responding to whether he would have been “canceled” had his White House affair with an intern occurred in current times. “I would hope that we would be having a different kind of conversation,” Lewinsky says. “I would hope that most of the blame would not have rested on...
POLITICS
IndieWire

’15 Minutes of Shame’ Review: Monica Lewinsky’s Public Shaming Documentary Falls Flat

The best parts of HBO Max’s latest documentary, “15 Minutes of Shame” have less to do with shaming and much, much more to do with the innate failures of humanity, which in effect leave viewers in a place of relative hopelessness — a shrug emoji made manifest. Executive produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, the film attempts to give insight into the way that the internet and social media feed into the modern methods of public shaming and the rise of “cancel culture.” Those groundswells of judgement are so vitriolic and widespread that it sometimes results in ordinary people, whether...
TV & VIDEOS
fox40jackson.com

Monica Lewinsky says Clinton scandal likely made her an ‘anti-bullying advocate’

Monica Lewinsky‘s life would look very different had her path gone a different direction. Lewinsky, now 48, famously had an affair with President Bill Clinton while he was in office, contributing to his impeachment proceedings when their tryst became public. She immediately drew public scrutiny and ire and has been the subject of discussions and jokes since the 1990s.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky & Jake Tapper Laugh About Their ‘G-Rated Date’ As They Reunite 24 Years Later

Jake Tapper interviewed Monica Lewinsky on CNN, and they discussed the famous date they went on back in 1997 during the virtual Q&A. Monica Lewinksy was Jake Tapper’s guest on the Oct. 5 episode of The Lead With Jake Tapper, and they had a quick laugh over their shared history. In 1998, Jake famously wrote about a previous date he had gone on with Monica in a story for The Washington City Paper. The outing was featured on the Oct. 5 episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story, which Monica serves as a producer on. Jake joked about the “g-rated date” being shown on the show, and Monica laughed as she pointed out that it was the “one date” they went on.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jake Tapper And Monica Lewinsky Revisit Their 1997 Dinner Date

CNN anchor Jake Tapper interviewed Monica Lewinsky on Tuesday and the two noted their dinner date nearly 24 years ago. (Watch the clip above.) Lewinsky appeared on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” to promote “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” the FX series she’s producing about her affair with former President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment.
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Monica Lewinsky: Social media companies ‘need to do better’

Monica Lewinsky said Tuesday that social media companies “need to do better” as scrutiny builds over new revelations from a Facebook whistleblower, who suggested the social media giant has been aware its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation and has tried to hide that evidence. “I absolutely...
ECONOMY
Slate

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in the Impeachment Episode Where Jake Tapper Dates Monica Lewinsky

In Episode 5 of Impeachment: American Crime Story, the legal net of special prosecutor Ken Starr’s investigation is beginning to close around Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp, as what was once a personal shared secret starts to become public property and the two women find themselves buffeted by powerful interests who are trying to discredit them or amplify them. They are both increasingly reduced to mere pawns in the legal game with very little agency, both facing the very real prospect of criminal prosecution. We look at what’s fact and what’s fiction.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Monica Lewinsky Says We Need to Rethink the Phrase ‘Cancel Culture': It ‘Doesn’t Work’

Monica Lewinsky has a lot to say about cancel culture, but key to the discussion, she says, is what that term actually means and how people use it. During an interview on the New York Times’ “Sway” podcast, Lewinsky told host Kara Swisher that she thinks “cancel culture” has become a “catchall phrase” that needs to be more clearly defined on a case-by-case basis.
PODCAST
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Woman Who Convinced Linda Tripp To Turn On Monica Lewinsky?

As Ryan Murphy's current third season of "American Crime Story" (subtitled "Impeachment") continues to examine the cultural forces that brewed into a perfect admixture for former President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial, the show has fomented a retrospective on the key figures involved, many of them women who were maligned or vilified by the media and public at large. As many may recall, the Clinton impeachment trial — which was intrinsically connected to his affair with Monica Lewinsky, then a young 20-something ex-White House intern, who's now a producer on the show — was generally acknowledged to be spurred by longtime bureaucrat Linda Tripp, who recorded her conversations with Lewinsky, her close friend and junior by more than two decades.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

The Hill

354K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy