Majority supports American troop intervention if allies targeted: poll

A majority of Americans support U.S. troop intervention if allies are attacked, according to a survey from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Since 2019, the poll found, more than 50 percent of Americans support troop intervention if North Korea attacks South Korea, if China attacks Taiwan, if Israel was attacked or if Russia attacked a NATO ally.

With tensions between Taiwan and China at their highest point in 40 years, according to Taiwan’s defense minister, 52 percent of Americans would support troop intervention if China invaded.

Only 41 percent said the same thing in 2019.

Americans’ support for troop intervention is highest, at 63 percent, if North Korea ever attacks South Korea, where the U.S. has nearly 30,000 service members stationed.

The majority support for troop intervention between North and South Korea has been prevalent since 2017.

There is 53 percent support in U.S. intervention if Israel was attacked, which has been consistent since 2015.

Support for a NATO ally if Russia invades is at 59 percent, with a majority supporting the hypothetical move since 2017.

Minus Israel, support for U.S. intervention in these countries has gone up at least 14 points since 2015.

The survey was conducted between July 7 and July 26 with 2,086 adults. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.33 percentage points.