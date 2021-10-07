CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AANEM Announces 2021 Golseth Young Investigator Award Winners

By American Association of Neuromuscular, Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)
 5 days ago

Newswise — ROCHESTER, MN – October 1, 2021 – The Golseth Young Investigator Award honors AANEM founding member, Dr. James Golseth. It is presented annually to a medical student or physician in the early stages of their career for original research in NM and EDX medicine. Both a winner and a runner-up were selected for 2021. Both will be recognized at the 2021 Annual Meeting in Aurora, Colorado on October 13-16, 2021.

