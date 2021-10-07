John “Jack” Eckels, 84, of Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — John “Jack” Eckels died peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 4, 2021, at Helen Porter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury, Vt. He was born, the youngest of three children, in Littleton, N.H., on March 21, 1937. He, his sister Ann, and brother Don spent most of their young lives in Laconia, N.H. There he developed a love of skiing and enjoyed competing on the ski team. Jack attended the University of New Hampshire (UNH), where he continued to ski competitively and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. After working as a mechanical engineer, he decided that he wanted to work with young adults and not machines. So he went back to UNH, obtained a Masters’ Degree in mathematics, met Carol, his wife of 56 years, and obtained his teacher’s license. He also spent eight years in the Marine Corps Reserve.