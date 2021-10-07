ParentWise: 5 Things Never to Ask Your Kids Right After School

Hello, this is your kid’s school calling. So, your kid said her daddy dropped her off today. I could still see him if I stepped outside, but I know it’s much more convenient for you to take this call. I did phone four times, which in the time of COVID I now see could be alarming. The thing is, though, your kid was let out three minutes too early. Can you let your husband know? It is so much easier for me to call you, so you can add this memo to his calendar or make a little note for his steering wheel with some hearts—whatever is easier for you! And you’re not asking, and it’s 2021, and Bill Gates did kindergarten drop-offs. But now he’s divorced and if Melinda was already late Monday through Wednesday, is a full week really so much more to ask? They’re only this little once. Thanks so much!

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO