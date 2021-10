Squid Game, the popular South Korean Netflix TV series, is currently on track to be the streaming service’s most-watched show, and it turns out that Taika Waititi, like most of the world, is a huge fan of the tense survival story. Recently taking to social media, the director shared his opinion as a fan of the show, suggesting that the best way to watch Squid Game is by watching it in its original language – not in the English dub.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO