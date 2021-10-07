Pregnant North Carolina Mom Dies From COVID-19 Without Meeting Her Newborn ‘Miracle Baby’

Source: Steve Nagy / Getty

Vicky Goodson of North Carolina died on Oct. 5 after a difficult battle with COVID-19. Goodson was pregnant at the time of her hospitalization, however, medical officials were able to successfully deliver her daughter, Reign Monet, by C section on Sept. 11, WSOC-TV reported.

Goodson’s sister, Tarisha Leach, told reporters that she was alarmed when her sister called her stating that she couldn’t breathe. The 40-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker was admitted to the hospital On Sept.7 for COVID-19 treatment, however, her symptoms drastically progressed. Goodson quickly fell unconscious and required a ventilator to assist with her breathing.

Her family has now created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her medical costs and expenses for baby Reign. According to the campaign page, Goodson’s due date wasn’t until mid-October.

Her family told WSOC-TV that she “fought and fought for her daughter, who she never got to meet.”

“She haven’t [sic] even got a chance to hold or meet her babygirl,” Her younger sister Nicky added in a heartbreaking statement on the campaign site. “This is so hard for us to do because if you know/knew VICKY we all know she is very independent and she like to deal with situations on her own.”

Her other sister, Tarisha Leach, called Reign “a miracle baby.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant people. The organization issued a statement back in August of this year urging pregnant individuals to get vaccinated. The CDC said there was no evidence of risk or potential side effects from getting the vaccine during pregnancy.