Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has extended the * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Eastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Hamilton Branch State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Hawe Creek Campground, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Baker Creek State Park, Whitetown, Modoc Boat Ramp, New Hope, Bussey Point Campground, Cherokee Boat Ramp, Modoc Campground, Modoc, Hickory Knob State Resort Park and Woodlawn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.