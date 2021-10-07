CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgefield County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Edgefield by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles. Never drive through a flooded roadway or around barricades. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Edgefield The National Weather Service in Columbia has extended the * Flood Advisory for Lincoln County in east central Georgia Northwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina Eastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include McCormick, Lincolnton, Mccormick County Airport, Elijah Clark State Park, Hamilton Branch State Park, Parksville, Plum Branch, Hawe Creek Campground, Knox Scout Reservation, Double Branches, Baker Creek State Park, Whitetown, Modoc Boat Ramp, New Hope, Bussey Point Campground, Cherokee Boat Ramp, Modoc Campground, Modoc, Hickory Knob State Resort Park and Woodlawn. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plum Branch, SC
State
Georgia State
City
Parksville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
County
Edgefield County, SC
City
Mccormick, SC
City
Edgefield, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#New Hope#12 03 00#The Flood Advisory#Doppler#Knox Scout Reservation#Double Branches#Campground Modoc

Comments / 0

Community Policy