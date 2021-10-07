CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gymnast Kinsella excited to be part of Commonwealth Baton launch

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish gymnast Alice Kinsella said the Commonwealth Games were starting to feel "very real" after the launch of the Queen's baton relay. The Commonwealth champion, based in Sutton Coldfield, was one of a handful of athletes chosen to carry the torch at the ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. She...

www.bbc.com

