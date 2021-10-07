CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas toddler missing after chasing dog, reports say

By Paola Cepeda
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A search is underway for a 3-year-old that went missing in Grimes County. The toddler has now been missing for over 24 hours.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision around 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. on October 6.

The 3-year-old was last wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Harlingen police arrest 19-year-old in connection to deadly shooting

NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the child’s family told deputies the boy disappeared moments after returning home. As the family was unloading the car, the boy chased a puppy out of sight of the adults. When the puppy returned and the boy did not, the family and their neighbors began searching the area. After looking for about twenty minutes and not finding him, the family contacted the sheriff’s office.

Several agencies have responded and are conducting a ground search for the 3-year-old.

Thursday morning, Grimes County Don Sheriff Sowell said they’re returning to “square one,” and are again canvassing the area for the child.

“Everything’s fitting in place, but we have not found the boy,” Sowell said to KPRC . “And that’s just the facts of it at this point.”

Law enforcement believes the boy may be in danger of death or serious bodily injury, reported KPRC.

The mother told KPRC, that she believes her son was kidnapped. Authorities say there are no signs of foul play or abduction and that they are looking at all possibilities.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

