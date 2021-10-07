CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peaky Blinders’ Film Will Shoot in 2023, Says Creator Steven Knight

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
The “ Peaky Blinders ” film will shoot in 18 months time, Variety can reveal.

The world of hit BBC and HBO Max show “Peaky Blinders” will conclude after the feature film that will follow its sixth and final season, creator Steven Knight confirmed on Thursday.

Speaking at a BFI London Film Festival panel on writing across genres, Knight said that season 6 is shot and almost completely edited. It’s currently set for a spring 2022 bow.

The British writer told Variety separately that the film will go into production in 2023.

“And then I am going to write the feature which will be set in and shot in Birmingham,” Knight said at the panel. “And that will probably be the sort of the end of the road for ‘Peaky Blinders’ as we know it,” Knight said. The writer said that there could be “shows related” to the “Peaky Blinders” universe, preferring not to use the term spin-offs, which he is not fond of.

Should there be spin-offs, however, Knight will not necessarily be supervising them, as he would rather “pass on the baton,” the writer said.

Knight also revealed that the upcoming film and TV studio and academy in Birmingham he is backing, with the involvement of the BFI, the BBC Academy, Birmingham City University and the Birmingham Film Academy, would feature an initiative called “Second Unit” where students would get practical experience on productions.

“For too long productions have taken very enthusiastic, very talented young people, and paid them nothing and had them making coffee and running around and doing nothing,” Knight said. “It’s a real shame.”

Knight said that the studio and academy would create an environment that simulates the conditions students would actually be working in in their chosen fields.

