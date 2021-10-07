CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate 20 Years of Play Together with 20th Anniversary Hardware and More

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 15 will mark 20 years of gaming together! Fans helped shape what Xbox is today and we can’t wait to see what the next 20 years will bring. Today, we celebrate our history together with the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller and 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Stereo Headset – launching November 15 and available for pre-order now. We were inspired by our favorite memories together from the last 20 years and created not one, but two unique accessories to commemorate this milestone.

