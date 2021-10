LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse has a new mobile preschool aimed toward offering an alternative option for kids in our area. “The idea for a traveling site was born out of a need to provide a preschool program that is flexible to address the needs of children who are not being served through other traditional preschool options due to a variety of situations including children experiencing homelessness or who are not located near an existing traditional preschool program,” said Early Childhood/4K Program Support Coordinator Jennifer Kalis.

