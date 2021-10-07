CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE becomes first Gulf state to commit to net zero. Oil will still flow

By Hanna Ziady
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
London (CNN Business) — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first country in the Persian Gulf to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But it's not turning its back on oil just yet. The UAE government made the announcement at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday....

