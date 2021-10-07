CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chopped Junior' champ Fuller Goldsmith dies at 17

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X466f_0cK7YFFo00
Photo credit Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Very sad news from the “Top Chef” world.

Former Food Network “Chopped Junior” winner, Fuller Goldsmith, has passed away at the age of 17 after a long battle with cancer.

According to Today, the news was confirmed by "Top Chef Junior" production company, Magical Elves, on its Instagram Wednesday. Goldsmith had also competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef Junior.”

"We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," Magical Elves wrote. "He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met. From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in the cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."

The Alabama native didn’t just crush the competition on those shows, he defeated cancer four times after initially being diagnosed with acute lymphoplastic leukemia at the age of 3. He was only 14 and in seventh grade when he won first place on "Chopped Junior," and he donated his $10,000 winnings to the Division of Hematology and Pediatric Oncology at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Last February, Goldsmith was ready to fight again when he announced on his Instagram that the leukemia had returned.

"I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it's gone once and for all," he wrote. "Round 5 - I'm ready to fight!"

Goldsmith was obviously an incredibly brave and strong young man. He will be sorely missed.

"We will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks,” added "Top Chef Junior" host Vanessa Lachey in a comment on the Magic Elves' post. “Sending so much love to his family. We will never forget you Fuller!"

