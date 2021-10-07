Man accused of killing woman in Norfolk arrested in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of killing a woman in a shooting a week ago in Norfolk was arrested Thursday in Chesapeake.

Norfolk police announced Thursday morning that Lavon T. Williams was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Williams, 31, was wanted on a murder charge after a woman was fatally shot on Sept. 29 in the 700 block of Rockingham Street in the southern area of the city. She was identified as 25-year-old Rikeria D. Bibbins.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.