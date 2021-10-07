CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Warehouse Automation Market to Reach $69B by 2025

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research from Interact Analysis shows that the global warehouse automation market will grow from $29.6 billion in 2020 to $69 billion in 2025. “The general merchandise segment is the single largest segment in warehouse automation, and it is predicted to grow at a faster rate than the overall market, with revenues hitting $20 billion by 2025. General merchandise is driven by companies such as JD.com, Amazon and Target, all of which have heavily benefited from the COVID-inspired e-commerce boost. By 2025, general merchandise will account for 28% of the market. However, the single fastest growing vertical market is grocery, which is projected to grow from 12% of the market in 2020 to 16% in 2025m” says Rueben Scriven, senior analyst at Interact Analysis.

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
dvrplayground.com

Industrial Automation Runtime Software Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2028 | Siemens, BandR Automation, Advantech

Global Market Vision has recently added a new informative report, titled “Global Industrial Automation Runtime Software market” to its ever-expanding database. The Industrial Automation Runtime Software market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process. The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all the essential features of the Industrial Automation Runtime Software market, with key statistical data represented in the form of tables, charts, diagrams, figures, and graphs. Industrial Automation Runtime Software market report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product/Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status (2021-2028). The research study gives a near look at the market scenario and dynamics impacting its growth. This report highlights the crucial developments along with other events happening in the market which are marking on the growth and opening doors for future growth in the coming years. Additionally, the report is built on the basis of the macro- and micro-economic factors and historical data that can influence the growth.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

5G healthcare market to reach $3.667 million by 2026

The 5G healthcare market is projected to reach $3.667 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 76.3% between 2021 and 2026, according to MarketsandMarkets. 5G stands for the fifth generation of mobile communication technology. With each generation’s new technology and standards, there have been improvements in transmission speed and network capacity.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Just-in-Time Manufacturing Needs Better Data

Working in the manufacturing industry currently feels like a constant balance between what we can and cannot control. Issues often originate beyond direct influence, so we constantly adapt our processes to better manage operations in response. One thing we can strive to control is creating lean, efficient and intelligent operations, which is especially vital now as the pandemic greatly challenged supply chains with unprecedented, constant disruption. This on the heels of the U.S.-China trade war in 2019 and even the Suez Canal blockage earlier this year. These events forced the manufacturing industry to reconsider the concept of what was once an achievable industry goal - “just-in-time” (JIT) manufacturing. Industry data indicates that some organizations are already placing orders for Q1 2022 to get ahead, showing that the “time” in JIT manufacturing is extremely relative and constantly changing.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

ORM software market to reach $2.6 billion in 2026

The global operational risk management (ORM) software applications market will grow from $1.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9%, to $2.6 billion in 2026, according to a study from Verdantix. Main drivers of the post-COVID-19 ORM software market. The research finds that the post-COVID-19 ORM software market is...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Warehouses#Automation#Interact Analysis#Target#Covid#Apac#Emea
mediapost.com

Programmatic Out-Of-Home Ad Market Gains Performance Play, Automated Measurement

Accretive Media, a programmatic digital out-of-home (OOH) and mobile advertising company, has built a platform specifically to measure OOH media and increase performance. Launch partners include Electra Meccanica, The Richards Group, and Vistar Media. “The behavior of consuming an out-of-home ad is very different than in digital, where it is...
CELL PHONES
bostonnews.net

Global Market for Automated Blinds And Shades Market to Generate Substantial Increment in Dollar Opportunities Through 2031

The global automated blinds and shades market is expanding on the back of consumer inclination toward smart home technologies. However, as the construction industry gets back on track after setbacks due to the onset of COVID-19, demand for automated blinds and shades will be higher from this sector through 2031. Semi-automatic blinds and shades are more sought-after over the fully-automatic versions, mainly due to their economical price.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

DIY Home Automation Systems Market 2021 Global Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "DIY Home Automation Systems Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". The aim of the most recent DIY Home Automation Systems market report is to provide market participants with a comprehensive overview of current market dynamics. The study's findings are a valuable resource for businesses looking for new business opportunities while also preparing for potential threats. The study delves deeper into market challenges, strategic expansions, collaborations, and growth prospects.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Google Cloud-Enabled AI Forecast Solutions Helps Improve Forecast Accuracy

O9 Solutions partnered with Google Cloud to co-develop Vertex AI Forecast, a new machine learning-powered solution designed to help the world’s largest and most complex retail and consumer goods companies create highly accurate demand forecasts. “Shifting trends and consumer buying behaviors are pushing brands to rethink the way they do...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CloudLeaf, MercuryGate Expand Visibility Technology

CloudLeaf and MercuryGate work together to provide more detailed visibility in the supply chain for clients, combining CloudLeaf's digital twin technology with MercuryGate's planning tools. Users will be able to have more accurate insights and visibility into shipment planning, tracking, traceability, and real-time monitoring. Per Businesswire:. Cloudleaf provides a SaaS...
TECHNOLOGY
Westport News

Reach More People with a Better Email Marketing Strategy

The world may be changing, but for the entrepreneurs one thing just remains the same. Email marketing is still king. There are 4 billion daily email users, and that number is expected to surpass 5.6 billion by 2025. Sixty-four percent of small businesses use email to reach customers because it's cost-effective, efficient, and it works like a charm.
INTERNET
siliconangle.com

With newest switch, Juniper extends reach of intent-based network automation

Juniper Networks Inc. claims to be “future-proofing” enterprises data centers with the launch of its latest QFX5700 Series networking switch. It’s billed as the most flexible midsized switch of its kind available, with the ability to mix and match line cards with a range of interface options ranging from 10-gigabit Ethernet to 400G to support various use cases.
COMPUTERS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Software Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Software market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) Software Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will...
SOFTWARE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Future trends of Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market: Get ready for the future

The economic world for the Sales Force Automation (SFA) market has never evolved as quickly and as deeply as today. Despite the obvious disruptions caused by COVID-19, the future for Sales Force Automation (SFA) Industry looks bright in coming years. More importantly, how will you prepare for this?. The Sales...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market: Regional And Global Industry Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Analysis: Turn massive Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market challenges into meaningful change. It’s not post-pandemic, it’s intra-pandemic. We’re still in it, and the implications for Service Delivery Automation (SDA) Market are long-reaching. Let’s face it!. As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on our global economies, Service Delivery Automation (SDA)...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy