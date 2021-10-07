Warehouse Automation Market to Reach $69B by 2025
New research from Interact Analysis shows that the global warehouse automation market will grow from $29.6 billion in 2020 to $69 billion in 2025. “The general merchandise segment is the single largest segment in warehouse automation, and it is predicted to grow at a faster rate than the overall market, with revenues hitting $20 billion by 2025. General merchandise is driven by companies such as JD.com, Amazon and Target, all of which have heavily benefited from the COVID-inspired e-commerce boost. By 2025, general merchandise will account for 28% of the market. However, the single fastest growing vertical market is grocery, which is projected to grow from 12% of the market in 2020 to 16% in 2025m” says Rueben Scriven, senior analyst at Interact Analysis.www.sdcexec.com
Comments / 0