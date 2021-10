ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Fall in Maryland is time for the state’s black bears to start a period of increased feeding ahead of winter hibernation, and that means those in western Maryland might start seeing more bear activity. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the state’s black bears are concentrated in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The department wants to remind residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid close encounters with the animals. “Keeping food sources like bird feeders, pet food, and trash in a place where bears can’t get to them is the best way to avoid problems,” Wildlife and Heritage...

