The ink had barely dried on the contracts confirming the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United before fans were celebrating the news.Hundreds of supporters gathered around St James’ Park, the imposing stadium which looms over the centre of the city, to cheer both the exit of the long-despised Mike Ashley and the arrival of new hope in the form of fresh investment in the club. “We’ve got our club back,” fans sang, as the £300m takeover was announced in a statement by the Premier League, bringing 14 years of Ashley’s ownership to an end. One came dressed as the Crown Prince...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO