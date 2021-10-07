CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

5 Heritage High students arrested for vandalism linked to TikTok trend

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Five students at Heritage High School have been arrested on vandalism and theft charges after school bathrooms were damaged amid a social media trend impacting schools across the country.

The five were charged with vandalism by delinquent and theft by delinquent. The arrests occurred in late September after incidents of vandalism where soap dispensers and one paper towel dispenser at the school were damaged.

Rise in vandalism in Knox County Schools due to trend on TikTok

These incidents come during a time when schools across the country have reported similar incidents, citing a TikTok trend that encourages students to film themselves vandalizing school property , stealing from classrooms, cursing at and/or being disrespectful to teachers or filing false reports.

In a letter to parents, Blount County Schools encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media accounts, “Please be aware that any student who participates in these criminal activities will face immediate disciplinary action at the school and district levels. Additionally, BCSO may charge students for vandalism, theft, or false report if the incident warrants.”

Middle Tennessee students facing vandalism charges amid TikTok trend

The ages, or grades the students were in were not released.

