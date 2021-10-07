CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Frank Vogel Explains Cons Of Anthony Davis At Center

By Matt Peralta
 5 days ago
For the past couple of seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers’ ace up their sleeve has been downsizing with Anthony Davis at center. Spacing and versatility are the name of the game in today’s NBA and Davis is uniquely qualified to both defend the rim and out on the perimeter. That kind of ability is incredibly rare for a big man and allows head coach Frank Vogel the opportunity to tailor his lineups depending on who they are playing.

