Night Sky: Alien life

Upcoming Events at Robert Ferguson Observatory Tuesday, Oct. 5: Autumn Night Sky Class Series. A six-class series which explores the solar system, the Milky Way and constellations. Tickets: $25 per session or $80 for the entire series. Starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: Public Star Party/Night Sky Trails. Learn about the science and mythology behind constellations through laser guided tours. Tickets: $10 per adult, $5 for seniors, students and youth, 12 to 17. Ages under 12 are free. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: In-person lecture with Alex Filippenko for “A New Surprise in the Accelerating Universe.” Listen to an astrophysicist talk about the mysterious, repulsive “dark energy” that is dominating the Universe and stretching space itself. Tickets: $31.20 - 59. Starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Public Star Party / International Observe the Moon night. In honor of International Observe the Moon night, the observatory is hosting a special star party with a focus on the moon. Tickets: $10 per adult, $5 for seniors, students and youth 12 to 17. Ages under 12 are free. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Events may be modified on a case-by-case basis to comply with pandemic restrictions. Capacity is limited. Guests must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. For more information, visit bit.ly/3APwdjP.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO