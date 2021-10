Free agent Bray Wyatt is still looking at his next move. Bray Wyatt's non compete is still going on, as he was released just over two months ago, and question marks are flying as to where he's going to end up. It was reported this week that it was "expected that Bray Wyatt was going to join IMPACT Wrestling," though that was never explicitly stated by Bryan Alvarez himself, who was sourced in the story. However, Fightful has been told by sources close to Wyatt that no deal with IMPACT Wrestling is in place, or close. We did confirm however, that IMPACT has interest in Wyatt, and had asked for a member of their roster familiar with him to reach out in an effort to recruit the former WWE Champion.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO