The next Android TV soundbar may be coming from an unlikely place

By Will Sattelberg
Android Police
Android Police
 5 days ago
Between Google’s latest Chromecast, Roku’s ever-growing lineup of streaming boxes, and the ever-popular Amazon Fire TV series, you’d expect new entries to be a rare occurrence. Instead, new ways to stream Netflix or Disney+ just won’t stop coming — often from the companies you least expect. Verizon put out its first Android TV box back in 2019, and two years later, it looks to be expanding into a new product category: soundbars.

notebookcheck.net

Rumor | Verizon's next streaming box will double as a soundbar

Verizon's Stream TV is your fairly standard streaming box with Android TV. However, leaks from some official bodies have reportedly revealed that its next generation will have a much more interesting form-factor. It will apparently combine the features of the current device with those of a speaker one might place under the TV in question.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Verizon’s next Stream TV device will double up as a soundbar

After launching the next-gen Stream TV last year, Verizon is now gearing up to launch another streaming device. An FCC listing of the upcoming device reveals that it will double up as a soundbar for your TV. The FCC listing includes quite a few details about Verizon’s next Stream TV...
MLB
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are absolutely worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized but high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to get 2021 Android TV upgrade

If you’re planning to get a new affordable Android TV stick soon, you might want to wait a little longer. It seems like the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick will be getting a new 2021 variant soon, one that will of course have a little bit more horsepower than the current one. The device has just recently passed the FCC and while the design and the overall hardware specs seem basically the same, there are some tweaks and improvements as well.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Custom backgrounds are coming to Google Meet on Android

Google is rolling out a new feature to Google Meet on Android devices, the ability to add video backgrounds to your calls. Up until now, you could only replace your background during video-calls with static images on web and mobile, but the latest update enables users to replace backgrounds with videos.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Android TV 11 update for Nvidia Shield TV spotted in beta

Reports for a beta Nvidia Shield Experience 9.0.0 update have been spotted online — most of which have since been deleted. Apparently, Nvidia's beta testers have started to get the update, said to be based on Android 11 for Android TV, but failed to follow the terms of confidentiality required under Nvidia's beta program.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Android 12 will be coming to Pixel phones in the ‘next few weeks’

Google’s latest major Android update, Android 12, isn’t available to the general public just yet, but it’s getting closer. The company wrote on its Android Developers site that it pushed the source to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and is “officially” releasing the update. Despite Android 12 being technically available, you won’t find it appearing as an update on your Pixel phone for the “next few weeks,” according to the post.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) review: impressive Dolby Atmos from a cheap soundbar

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This Sonos Beam 2ng Gen review takes a look at and a listen to the hotly anticipated update to one of our favourite soundbars. It replaces one of Sonos’ most successful products, the Beam, and adds a few high-profile functions including compatibility with Dolby Atmos soundtracks.
ELECTRONICS
Advanced Television

Orange Slovensko launches Android TV STB on nangu.TV

Nangu.TV, the media platform provider for IPTV and OTT services, has unveiled a new Android TV Operator Tier set-top box, run on the nangu.TV platform, in cooperation with Orange Slovensko and CommScope. Recently launched in the Slovak market, the new solution gives Orange customers a richer live and on-demand streaming entertainment experience.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Older Android devices, accounts may no longer be accessible

Android phones usually last a long time if you give them a chance. Believe it or not, some people are still on Gingerbread (Android 2.3.7). While many people in the Android community are anticipating for Android 12, there are a few content with their old Android devices. They still work but in the near future, they may no longer be supported at all. Google has already started removing Google Account access from older devices running older Android—2.3.7 and older.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 review: A luxurious way to wake up in the morning

I unabashedly loved the first-gen Lenovo Smart Clock. It’s one of my favorite smart home gadgets, and I use it literally every day. Perhaps its only drawback was its relatively high launch price and cut-back features compared to a “normal” Assistant-powered smart display — admittedly, a requirement of the much smaller footprint. The new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 takes everything I loved about the original and tosses on a 10W Magsafe-compatible Qi wireless charger.
ELECTRONICS
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

