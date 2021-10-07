The next Android TV soundbar may be coming from an unlikely place
Between Google’s latest Chromecast, Roku’s ever-growing lineup of streaming boxes, and the ever-popular Amazon Fire TV series, you’d expect new entries to be a rare occurrence. Instead, new ways to stream Netflix or Disney+ just won’t stop coming — often from the companies you least expect. Verizon put out its first Android TV box back in 2019, and two years later, it looks to be expanding into a new product category: soundbars.www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0