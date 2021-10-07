“Non-Compliance” Colorado Hospital Denies A Kidney Transplant To A Woman Because She Has Not Gotten A Vaccine

Many left-wingers have argued that people who have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine should not receive medical care. A Colorado hospital system is listening to them.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that UCHealth in the Denver suburb of Aurora “is denying organ transplants to patients not vaccinated against the coronavirus in almost all situations, citing studies that show these patients are much more likely to die if they get covid-19.”

A spokesman for the hospital network confirmed to the Post that “nearly all of its transplant recipients and organ donors must get vaccinated against the coronavirus, in addition to other vaccinations and health requirements.” Meanwhile, “other transplant centers in the United States have similar policies or are transitioning to them,” the Post added, citing the spokesman.

The issue came to light when Republican state Rep. Tim Geitner spotlighted the letter of a woman who was told by UCHealth that her name was being deleted from its transplant list because she has not received the jab.

“The transplant team at University of Colorado Hospital has determined that it is necessary to place you inactive on the waiting list. You will be inactivated on the list for non-compliance by not receiving the COVID vaccine. You will have 30 days to begin the vaccination series,” the letter said.

“If your decision is to refuse COVID vaccination you will be removed from the kidney transplant list. You will continue to accrue waiting time, but you will not receive a kidney offer while listed inactive. Once you complete the COVID vaccination series you will be reactivated on the kidney transplant list pending any other changes in your health condition.”

The patient, Leilani Lutali, came forward to local media, which reported that neither she nor her donor, Jaimee Fougner, a former U.S. Air Force medic, are vaccinated.

Lutali and Fougner both have said they have refused the shot because of their religious beliefs. They object to the fact that the vaccines were developed with fetal stem cells.

In a video posted on Facebook, Rep. Geitner noted, without naming Lutali, that she has already recovered from COVID and has been documented as having antibodies.

He said he appealed to the hospital on her behalf, and UCHealth refused to budge.

Geitner then said it was “incredibly frustrating, incredibly sad, incredibly disgusting” that UCHealth would deny her “life-saving care.”

“I think it’s incredibly concerning … where they are willing to discriminate against an individual based on vaccine status,” he said.

