‘I don’t know what they’re doing.’ Tax form says woman got $4,500 more in benefits than she received, she says
Throughout the pandemic, unemployment benefits have caused a lot of chaos for workers who lost their jobs. Not only were millions out of work, many had trouble getting through to the Labor Department when they had a problem with their benefits. Add on top of that several new supplemental federal benefits, and unemployed workers had a lot to learn to make sure they understood the rules and received everything to which they were entitled.www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0