Where to buy Stellar (XLM) coin: destined for greater heights after MoneyGram partnership

The price of Stellar (XLM) coin is currently at $0.3552. Its price has been on a bullish trend since Sept. 27. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Stellar (XLM) coins. Stellar (XLM) has been on a bullish trend since Sept. 27 and the momentum of the trend is expected to get stronger following its partnership with MoneyGram to allow MoneyGram customers to make USDC stablecoin settlements. The bullish trend has caught the attention of investors who do not want to miss out on the long-term Bull Run that could just be starting.