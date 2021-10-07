CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy Stellar (XLM) coin: destined for greater heights after MoneyGram partnership

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of Stellar (XLM) coin is currently at $0.3552. Its price has been on a bullish trend since Sept. 27. Here is a quick guide on where to buy Stellar (XLM) coins. Stellar (XLM) has been on a bullish trend since Sept. 27 and the momentum of the trend is expected to get stronger following its partnership with MoneyGram to allow MoneyGram customers to make USDC stablecoin settlements. The bullish trend has caught the attention of investors who do not want to miss out on the long-term Bull Run that could just be starting.

invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction as SHIB enters distribution phase

The Shiba Inu price has been in a tight range recently. The coin staged a major rally as investors shifted to dog coins. The coin may soon decline sharply as it moves to the distribution phase. The Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) coin price strong rally has stalled as it enters its...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Is SOL worth investing in after the FTX.US NFT marketplace support for it?

After its launch last month, NFT.US expanded to support the Solana Blockchain. This could signal an increased usage of the SOL token, which could lead to an increase in value. Users are now able to trade, deposit and withdraw NFTs that conform to the Metaplex standard. Solana SOL/USD is a...
MARKETS
Alex Holmes
invezz.com

BloctoBay NFT marketplace launches on the Flow Blockchain, should you invest?

Flow Blockchain launched BloctoBay, which is an NFT trading marketplace. It comes with a minimalistic and modern interface with NFTs on sale. This has the potential to boost the FLOW token to new heights. Flow FLOW/USD provides technology that provides room for scalability without compromising decentralization or sharding the network....
MARKETS
finovate.com

Stellar and Circle Help MoneyGram Tap the Power of Digital Assets

MoneyGram, a pre-digital P2P payments player, announced a collaboration this week that will send funds faster and offer consumers more options. The Texas-based money transfer company is partnering with Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit that supports the development and growth of the Stellar blockchain network, and Circle, an online platform that enables users to send money. The partnerships will enable consumers using Circle’s USDC stablecoin to receive cash funding and payout in local currency, and will facilitate near-instant backend settlement.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar looks to undo 21% gains

XLM price is on its way to undo the gains acquired between October 4 and October 7. Stellar might retest $0.355 before retracing 10% to $0.318. In a bearish case, the altcoin might extend its correction to $0.30. XLM price witnessed a decent run-up starting on September 28. This uptrend...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

MoneyGram (MGI) Partners Stellar Foundation to Expand Crypto

MGI - Free Report) has partnered with the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization. This entity supports the development and growth of Stellar, which is an open-source public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred anywhere in the world. The partnership will integrate Stellar blockchain with MoneyGram's network....
BUSINESS
chainbulletin.com

MoneyGram Partners With Stellar for USDC Settlements

MoneyGram users will soon be able to send money using the USDC stablecoin, and convert them to and from fiat directly, thanks to a new partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation, the company said in a press release on 6 October. According to the announcement, the collaboration will see MoneyGram...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Stellar Rallies On MoneyGram Partnership Announcement

MoneyGram has unveiled a new partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation, the entity behind Stellar (XLM). The US money transfer company’s decision to switch American blockchain company Ripple’s XRP token for XLM in its operations has triggered a rally in the latter coin’s price. At 10:25 UTC, XLM’s price was...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

MoneyGram teams up with Stellar Development Foundation

MoneyGram has partnered with the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organisation that supports the development of Stellar, an open-source blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred anywhere in the world. MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

MoneyGram, Stellar, and Circle tie to offer blockchain-based payments

Per Stellar’s CEO, Denelle Dixon, this parentship will offer numerous crypto on and off-ramps. This partnership is set to bring crypto to MoneyGram’s vast user base, fostering more adoption. The United Texas Bank will serve as the settlement bank between MoneyGram and Circle. MoneyGram, a legacy cross-border peer-to-peer (P2P) payments...
MARKETS
finextra.com

MoneyGram and Stellar team on instant crypto-to-cash transfers

Having tipped its nose at Ripple, MoneyGram has formed a partnership with rival blockchain network Stellar to support instant money transfers using the USDC stablecoin. The agreement will provide digital wallets connected to the Stellar network with access to MoneyGram's retail network, enabling cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
PERSONAL FINANCE
invezz.com

Is the Holo (HOT) a good buy opportunity after a recent sell-off?

HOT/USD remains under pressure; in less than thirty days, this cryptocurrency price has weakened from $0.013 to $0.007, and the current price stands around $0.009. Holo (HOT) is a cryptocurrency that powers Holochain, a promising project with more than a thousand developers and enterprises that are using Holochain to solve real-world problems.
MARKETS
invezz.com

Public mining firm Riot Blockchain more than triples its yearly Bitcoin production

It is a publicly listed (traded) cryptocurrency mining firm. Riot’s fortunes are rising amid China's crypto crackdown that has forced most crypto miners out of the country. As China’s crackdown on crypto including crypto mining, US-based public listed mining firm Riot Blockchain has more than tripled its yearly mined Bitcoin.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

MoneyGram partners with Stellar to accelerate currency transfers, XLM price climbs 14%

MoneyGram has partnered with Stellar Development Foundation and Circle to launch crypto payouts. In addition, Stellar’s blockchain will integrate MoneyGram’s network to enable cash funding. Users will be able to convert cash into and out of USDC instantly at MoneyGram’s locations. Cross-border payments company MoneyGram International has partnered with Stellar...
MARKETS
The Press

MoneyGram Announces Innovative Partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to Utilize Blockchain Technology

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), the global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, today announced a partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source public blockchain that allows money to be tokenized and transferred anywhere in the world. MoneyGram's network, integrated with the Stellar blockchain and facilitated through Circle's USD Coin (USDC), will enable cash funding and payout in local currency for consumers using USDC, as well as near-instant backend settlement capabilities.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

MoneyGram looks to Stellar and USDC to enable local currency payouts

Money transfer firm MoneyGram is partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation to enable crypto payouts in local currencies for users, according to a Wednesday announcement. The partnership will see MoneyGram utilize Circle's USDC to settle payments and convert payouts to a user's local currency. MoneyGram's network will be integrated with...
ECONOMY

