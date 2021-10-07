Why it may cost a lot more to heat your home this winter

(KNSI) — Experts are warning Minnesotans to get ready for major sticker shock for the upcoming heating season. Geoff Greenwood with the MidAmerican Energy company says it’s not just Minnesotans who are seeing the prices skyrocket, warning, “Worldwide demand for natural gas is up here in America. production is down and our storage is down. That translates into higher market prices. And this year, they’re more than double what they were this time last year. Based on the market prices for natural gas over this last month, we predict that all moneyresidential customers bills will increase by anywhere from 46 to 96% over the heating season.”

