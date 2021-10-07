CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it may cost a lot more to heat your home this winter

HOUSTON — Natural gas prices have skyrocketed. According to CNN business, the price is up 180% in the past year alone. Natural gas is one of the most popular ways to heat homes in the U.S. Experts are already warning that people should brace for much bigger bills when the cold weather kicks in. And that’s just if we see an average winter of average temperatures. Any severe cold snaps could drive up demand, driving up prices even more.

