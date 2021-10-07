Family of Timothy Simpkins, Timberview School Shooting Suspect, Ask for Forgiveness
Simpkins, 18, was taken into custody after a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.www.newsweek.com
Simpkins, 18, was taken into custody after a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.www.newsweek.com
Just because you've been bullied does NOT give you the right to commit murder!! Too bad this shooter will now( hopefully) spend the rest of his life in jail for attempted murder!
Ofcourse he made a mistake, and now he must pay for it. I don't think it was a mistake that he brought that weapon onto school property, that was intentional. I'm not in favor of giving him a break any more than I favor giving the insurrectionists a break. If you do the crime you do the time. period.
I agree with the family. They are sorry he brought a gun to school, but how much was this poor kid supposed to take. He was wrong in the way he handled it, but he felt that he was just protecting himself. Since no one was killed, I hope the law takes this into account. I was bullied when I was younger and it's very painful and traumatizing.
Comments / 14