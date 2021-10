ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Wednesday marks three days in a row of overcast skies in the ROC. The question is: What causes this and what will change it?. The clouds are beginning to break up to the south. Here's what’s going on: We can kind of turn the atmosphere on its side to give you a better idea. A red line represents a cross-section of the atmosphere and this is the temperature climbing as we go in height. It usually gets a little bit cooler as we go up through the atmosphere, but something different happens the temperature actually goes the other way so it gets a little bit warmer.

6 DAYS AGO