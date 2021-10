The Detroit Red Wings were forced to make a difficult decision on Monday, releasing forward Bobby Ryan from his professional tryout offer (PTO). Ryan, 34, spent the 2020-21 season with the Red Wings and was signed by them this summer to a PTO. Unfortunately, with the team still in the midst of a rebuild, they appear to be going with youth moving forward, making Ryan expendable. Clearly it wasn't an easy move to make, as head coach Jeff Blashill said to media what a good person Ryan is, while also adding that he is a good hockey player and that it was a very tough call.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO