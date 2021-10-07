CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee shortage: Raising Cane’s sends corporate staff to fill in as fry cooks, cashiers

By FOX59 Web, Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fimcf_0cK7Np7t00

(WXIN) – Starting this week, fast-food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will send its corporate staff out to fill in as fry cooks and cashiers as its locations deal with a staffing shortage, according to Bloomberg .

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers over the next 50 days for its locations across the country.

There are more than a dozen Raising Cane’s restaurants in Northeast Ohio.

Until it can get enough workers into its restaurants, corporate staff will help fill in.

Raising Cane’s joins other U.S. employers struggling to hire enough workers to keep their operations going.

You can check job openings at Raising Cane’s here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

