York, PA

York officials visit scene where teen bystander was shot, suspect in custody

By Dylan Abad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9pW9_0cK7Nj4l00

YORK CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York City Police Department says a 15-year-old bystander was shot Thursday morning on the 800 block E. King St. during a gunfire exchange between two unidentified people.

Officers say a York City police officer was responding to another call when they came across an active shooting Thursday around 8:30 a.m. Reports say the officer observing the gunfire then intervened, returning fire directed towards one of the shooters who fled the scene shortly after.

The fleeing vehicle and suspect have been located and, as of Oct. 7 at 2:00 p.m., are in police custody according to a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) press release.

When the officer noticed the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, medical aid was provided until EMS arrived. Police say the teen was later transported to an area hospital for treatment and the PSP press release stated that the injuries were not a result of the Officer-involved shooting.

The officer’s use of force is being reviewed by the PA State Police with assistance from the York County District Attorney’s Office. The original shooting the officers came upon is being investigated by the York City Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by calling 717-849-2204.

Community members with the City of York stood hand-in-hand praying for a young life to make it out of the hospital alive. “There has to be a better way. They got to be able to see more. There is no way we should be sitting here right now praying for the fact we need to try and keep a 15-year-old out of the cemetery,” City of York Police Commissioner, Michael Muldrow said.

“I have a three-year-old. I’m scared for her every day,” David Tyler said. Tyler also says he couldn’t believe something like this would happen during the day so close to a park where children play. “This is an everyday thing for my daughter and me, we go out to this par, all the parks she doesn’t like being at just one park but we can’t just be doing that now because there’s too much happening”

“I’m afraid for all the parents. We can’t just go to the park now because bullets have no names on them,” Tyler said.

